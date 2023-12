SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A major crash has halted traffic on Hwy 149 at U.S. 69 South between Tyler and Bullard.

The crash happened before 5 p.m. Monday, and Texas DPS, SCESD2 Battalion 1, Flint-Gresham Fire, Bullard Fire and UT Health EMS responded to the scene.

KLTV has reached out to the responding agencies for details.

