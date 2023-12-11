‘Holidays with Our Heroes’ boxing event held in Tyler’s Caldwell auditorium

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - At Caldwell auditorium, a good old-fashioned boxing tournament took place, in conjunction with Boom Boxing gym.

The first “Holidays with Our Heroes” event had an enthusiastic crowd in the stands. Amateur boxers faced off in one-minute rounds, while the rounds were longer for older fighters.

Tyler is becoming a hot spot for amateur boxing. It’s very popular, as there are many boxing gyms located in East Texas.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.