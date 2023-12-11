For Your Service
By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - It’s been a beautiful, cool day across East Texas and though clouds will increase, the quiet weather continues most of the week. Temperatures this evening will drop into the 50s and then the 40s tonight. By early morning, temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s for a chilly start to Tuesday. Expect a mix of clouds and sun for the next few days with clouds gradually increasing through the end of the work week. Temperatures stay in the lower 60s each and every afternoon until the tail end of a cold front barely settles into the region. This will drop temperatures into the 50s on Friday with a likely chance for showers and thunderstorms. At this time, nothing severe is expected. Winds turn out of the north and become blustery this weekend with cooler than average temperatures through early next week.

