East Texas Food Bank prepared to serve 500 families a week at new pantry

KLTV's Lauren Tear toured the facility with Chief Impact Officer Kim Morris to see and learn about everything it has to offer.
By Lauren Tear
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After 35 years in existence, the East Texas Food Bank distribution center now has a food pantry on the same campus.

According to Chief Impact Officer Kim Morris, the pantry is prepared to serve about 500 families per week and provide over 750,000 meals annually.

KLTV’s Lauren Tear toured the facility with Morris to see and learn about everything it has to offer.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

