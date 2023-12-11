East Texas cowboys make waves at NFR in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KLTV) - Two East Texas cowboys took high placements and secured big paydays at the NFR over the weekend.

Bull rider Jeff Askey, 35, of Athens, rode Alberta Prime Devil’s Advocate in the second round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Saturday for a score of 85.5. The score was enough to land Askey the second spot in the round, securing him $32,853 for the day. The achievement bumped Askey to 10th in the world for the event.

Tie-down roper Kincade Henry, 21, of Mount Pleasant, put in an eight-second-flat performance in the second round, getting a fifth place position and a $7,924 payday. Henry now sits at 12th in the world for tie-down roping.

The NFR is the final chance for cowboys in the PRCA to show off their skills after qualifying in the 2023 performance year. Monday night is the fourth performance of the 10-round rodeo.

