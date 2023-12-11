For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

East Texas cowboys make waves at NFR in Las Vegas

Two East Texas cowboys took high placements and secured big paydays at the NFR over the weekend.
By Mack Shaw
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KLTV) - Two East Texas cowboys took high placements and secured big paydays at the NFR over the weekend.

Bull rider Jeff Askey, 35, of Athens, rode Alberta Prime Devil’s Advocate in the second round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Saturday for a score of 85.5. The score was enough to land Askey the second spot in the round, securing him $32,853 for the day. The achievement bumped Askey to 10th in the world for the event.

Tie-down roper Kincade Henry, 21, of Mount Pleasant, put in an eight-second-flat performance in the second round, getting a fifth place position and a $7,924 payday. Henry now sits at 12th in the world for tie-down roping.

The NFR is the final chance for cowboys in the PRCA to show off their skills after qualifying in the 2023 performance year. Monday night is the fourth performance of the 10-round rodeo.

Related:

Mount Pleasant roper competing at NFR in Las Vegas talks recent shooting, PRCA experience

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scorched siding and roofing on all sides indicate serious damage to the structure.
East Texas church destroyed by fire overnight
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
Jamye Lynn Hawthorne
Additional arrest made in connection with Henderson County turquoise theft
Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips 12-10-23
Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips
Classes have been canceled this Friday so students can attend the Bulldogs’ state championship...
Chapel Hill ISD cancels classes Friday

Latest News

Texas Tech senior RB Tahj Brooks will return in 2024 to use final season of eligibility
The Titans show the NFL's program promoting diversity results in GM, coaching jobs
Texas A&M-Commerce hosts Thomas and Northern Colorado
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles...
Dak Prescott, Brandon Aubrey help Cowboys pull even with Eagles in NFC East with 33-13 victory