For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Dogs missing after deadly crash

Two dogs are missing after a wrong-way crash in South Carolina left three people dead.
By Alvieann Chandler, Anisa Snipes and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Two dogs are missing after a wrong-way crash in South Carolina left three people dead, WHNS reports.

Authorities say the crash happened near mile marker 51 on I-85 around 5:15 a.m. Sunday.

A vehicle was traveling north in the southbound lane when it crashed into another vehicle and caused two other vehicles to crash.

The coroner identified the deceased victims as Storm Shepard, 27, of South Carolina, Sharae Green, 45, of Georgia, both female, and a man named Jimmie Wallace, 69, of Alabama.

Other victims suffered non-serious injuries and were treated on scene and taken to the hospital.

Officials say Green was traveling with family and two dogs. The dogs were no longer on the scene when responders arrived. The dogs are microchipped.

Anyone with information on the missing dogs is asked to call the Greenville County Coroner’s Office at 864-467-8945.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scorched siding and roofing on all sides indicate serious damage to the structure.
East Texas church destroyed by fire overnight
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
Jamye Lynn Hawthorne
Additional arrest made in connection with Henderson County turquoise theft
Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips 12-10-23
Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips
Classes have been canceled this Friday so students can attend the Bulldogs’ state championship...
Chapel Hill ISD cancels classes Friday

Latest News

FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023,...
Jury trial will decide how much Giuliani must pay election workers over false election fraud claims
FILE - Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie pose for photographers upon arrival at the...
‘Barbie’ leads Golden Globe nominations, followed closely by ‘Oppenheimer’
A traveler moves through 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, ahead of the Thanksgiving Day...
Holiday crowds at airports and on highways are expected to be even bigger than last year
A restaurant in Wisconsin launched a "pay it forward" service to provide meals for those who...
Restaurant's 'pay it forward' provides meals to people in need