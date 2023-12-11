Chapel Hill alumni Randy Butler comments on bulldogs football season and state championship chances

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KLTV) - Former Chapel Hill football player and the current Texas College Athletic Director, Randy Butler, spoke with Michael Coleman about the bulldogs outstanding season so far.

“Chapel Hill has got the formula that travels well at any level. When you can run the football and play great defense behind it, that gives you an opportunity to have the success that they’re having,” said Butler.

To say that the community is happy with the bulldogs performance this year is understatement.

“The alumni are excited, we’re excited, the kids are excited, we believe this is the year Chapel Hill will breakthrough and bring the state championship home,” said Butler.

Butler also praised the coaching staff for their outstanding work.

“Coach Reardon and staff have done an outstanding job, The bulldogs are well coached, and we’re excited to have him so we look forward to not just this year but years to come.”

When asked for a prediction of their upcoming game Butler didn’t shy away.

“Chapel Hill, all the way,” he says.

