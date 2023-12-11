For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Chapel Hill alumni Randy Butler comments on bulldogs football season and state championship chances

By Michael Coleman
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KLTV) - Former Chapel Hill football player and the current Texas College Athletic Director, Randy Butler, spoke with Michael Coleman about the bulldogs outstanding season so far.

“Chapel Hill has got the formula that travels well at any level. When you can run the football and play great defense behind it, that gives you an opportunity to have the success that they’re having,” said Butler.

To say that the community is happy with the bulldogs performance this year is understatement.

“The alumni are excited, we’re excited, the kids are excited, we believe this is the year Chapel Hill will breakthrough and bring the state championship home,” said Butler.

Butler also praised the coaching staff for their outstanding work.

“Coach Reardon and staff have done an outstanding job, The bulldogs are well coached, and we’re excited to have him so we look forward to not just this year but years to come.”

When asked for a prediction of their upcoming game Butler didn’t shy away.

“Chapel Hill, all the way,” he says.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scorched siding and roofing on all sides indicate serious damage to the structure.
East Texas church destroyed by fire overnight
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
Jamye Lynn Hawthorne
Additional arrest made in connection with Henderson County turquoise theft
Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips 12-10-23
Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips
Classes have been canceled this Friday so students can attend the Bulldogs’ state championship...
Chapel Hill ISD cancels classes Friday

Latest News

4 East Texas teams headed to state championships
Gilmer Buckeyes (Source: KLTV Staff)
Gilmer ISD cancels classes on Friday
Charlton, Tsimbila lead Fordham over North Texas, 60-59
FILE - Tennessee Titans tight end Frank Wycheck runs with the ball during a football game...
Frank Wycheck, who threw the lateral in 'Music City Miracle,' dies at age of 52