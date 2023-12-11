Ceremony held in honor of East Texas girl achieving ‘Eagle Scout’ status in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Becoming an ‘eagle scout’ is an achievement that takes tenacity and dedication, and in one East Texas county, a young lady takes the honors.

14 year old Mary Scott of Longview has worked and studied hard for this day.

“Took me 3 years. It was very emotional, I was holding back tears, I wasn’t expecting emotion but it was emotions all at once,” she says.

In a ceremony at Saint Mary’s Catholic church , a court of honor was held to recognize Mary as an eagle scout, joining elite company.

“There are two girls in the East Texas area council that have accomplished the rank of eagle scout, my daughter being one,” says Mary’s father David Scott.

It’s a rigorous trek for any scout to undertake.

“It is a long process, there’s a lot of eagle badges that make you a well rounded individual, give you skill sets in all facets of life,” said BSA representative and fellow eagle scout Leland Fellows.

“Getting all required 14 merit badges plus 20-thousand others she’s worked on, on her sash. it’s been a great journey,” says David.

A little more than 5 years ago, this achievement wasn’t even allowed for girls.

“There were only a few countries in the world, United States being one of them, that didn’t allow females into scouting. Since they’ve opened it up to girls, females, we’ve seen an influx in scouting,” David says.

“It allows young women and men to verbalize, communicate and learn from each other,” says Fellows.

Mary also finds time to study martial arts, and her instructors were on hand for this ceremony.

The epitome of scout rank, Mary has advice for the young ladies who want to follow her.

“I would definitely say follow your heart. It has to be something you have to commit to, and have a disciplined mindset to keep going. There’s going to be ups and downs in scouting. Any child that’s watching this and wants to go into scouting, I know you can do it, because I did it and a bunch of other eagle scouts have done it too,” the 14 year old says.

Mary Scott says she plans to go on to join the marine corps and be either a chaplain or helicopter pilot.

