CBP officers seize million dollars worth of cocaine

CBP officers seize million dollars worth of cocaine
CBP officers seize million dollars worth of cocaine(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROMA, TX . (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized one million dollars worth of cocaine at the Roma port of entry.

The seizure happened on Dec. 2 when officers at the Roma International Bridge inspected a car coming from Mexico.

The vehicle was sent to secondary inspection and it was there they discovered 29 packages with a little over 80 pounds of cocaine hidden in the vehicle.

CBP confiscated the drugs and the driver of the car was turned over to the Staar County Sheriff’s Office.

