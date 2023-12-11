For Your Service
911 service down in Lufkin area

(Arizona's Family)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The 911 lines in the Lufkin area were down as of about 1:15 p.m.

City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth said the region’s 911 service was not working Monday afternoon.

If you need to reach 911, call the police non-emergency number at (936) 633-0468.

City of Nacogdoches Public Information Officer Kevin Meyer said the Nacogdoches police department is following standard practice and receiving calls on Lufkin’s behalf.

The City of Lufkin has said they will notify when the issue is resolved.

