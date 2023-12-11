For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

24-year-old dies in hunting accident while retrieving duck, officials say

Oklahoma Game Wardens said the man drowned in Sooner Lake, about 80 miles west of Tulsa, while...
Oklahoma Game Wardens said the man drowned in Sooner Lake, about 80 miles west of Tulsa, while he was duck hunting.(Oklahoma Game Wardens)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED ROCK, Okla. (Gray News) – A 24-year-old hunter died in a hunting accident on Sunday morning in Oklahoma, according to officials.

Oklahoma Game Wardens said the man drowned in Sooner Lake, about 80 miles west of Tulsa, while he was duck hunting.

Game wardens said that the man went in the water to retrieve a duck when he hit a drop off. Water overcame his waders, and he did not resurface.

Using imaging technology, officials found his body on the lake floor.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to this young man’s friends and family. The hunting community is small and close knit, he will be missed,” Oklahoma Game Wardens said in a Facebook post.

The man has not been named, but officials said he was a graduate student at Oklahoma State University.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scorched siding and roofing on all sides indicate serious damage to the structure.
East Texas church destroyed by fire overnight
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
Jamye Lynn Hawthorne
Additional arrest made in connection with Henderson County turquoise theft
Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips 12-10-23
Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips
Classes have been canceled this Friday so students can attend the Bulldogs’ state championship...
Chapel Hill ISD cancels classes Friday

Latest News

Two East Texas cowboys took high placements and secured big paydays at the NFR over the weekend.
WATCH: 2 East Texas cowboys give placing performances at NFR
FILE - Prince Harry leaves the High Court after giving evidence in London, Tuesday, June 6,...
Prince Harry ordered to pay Daily Mail publisher legal fees for failed court challenge
FILE - Mariah Carey performs at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, Dec. 31, 2017,...
Why Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ became so popular
UT Tyler's President Calhoun and Mary Ruth Graham.
UT Tyler nursing student graduates on 72nd birthday