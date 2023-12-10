Tyler salon offers free haircuts for community members with special needs

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas News Weekend’s Avery Niles speaks about Salon Selection’s 10th anniversary free haircut event. This event gives free haircuts to children or adults with special needs in the greater Tyler area. Even after the event is over today, families who have special needs children or adults can come by and get a free haircut coupon valid up to six months from now.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.