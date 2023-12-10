For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Thomas leads Northern Colorado against Texas A&M-Commerce after 28-point performance

Northern Colorado visits the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions after Saint Thomas scored 28 points in the Bears' 75-71 victory over the CSU Northridge Matadors
(wtoc)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Northern Colorado Bears (4-4) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (4-6)

Commerce, Texas; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado plays the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions after Saint Thomas scored 28 points in Northern Colorado's 75-71 win over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Lions have gone 3-1 at home. Texas A&M-Commerce gives up 73.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

The Bears are 0-2 in road games. Northern Colorado is seventh in the Big Sky allowing 72.3 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

Texas A&M-Commerce's average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Northern Colorado gives up. Northern Colorado averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Texas A&M-Commerce gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerome Brewer Jr. is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Lions. Tommie Lewis is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Texas A&M-Commerce.

Riley Abercrombie is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 9.1 points. Thomas is averaging 16.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and two steals for Northern Colorado.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

A man called 911 after being shot while driving on the loop in Tyler Friday.
Man shot while driving on NNW Loop 323 in Tyler
Jamye Lynn Hawthorne
Additional arrest made in connection with Henderson County turquoise theft
Jesus Sergio Perez-Sanchez
Lindale ranch manager gets 6 years for stealing cattle
.
Multiple East Texas school districts affected by UIL realignment
Scorched siding and roofing on all sides indicate serious damage to the structure.
East Texas church destroyed by fire overnight

Latest News

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks with reporters ahead of the debate and vote on...
New Speaker Mike Johnson formally endorses Donald Trump, a step beyond predecessor Kevin McCarthy
Marching Mizzou performs before the start of an NCAA college football game against Florida...
Missouri-Georgia, LSU-Alabama showdowns with division implications top SEC slate in Week 10
FILE - Three wind turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I, the nation's first...
Four tracts of federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico are designated for wind power development
FILE- Supreme Court
The Supreme Court refuses to speed the drawing of a new congressional map in Louisiana
History was made in the state of Arkansas with the inauguration of the state's first female...
Scrutiny of Arkansas governor’s $19,000 lectern deepens after new records are released