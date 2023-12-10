Longview football coach talks UIL realignment

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - UIL announced the details of realignment, a process that happens every two years. Longview has moved up from 5A to 6A, while Pine Tree has moved down to 4A from 5A.

Longview Athletic Director and Football Coach John King wasn’t surprised at the move for the Lobos.

”We had heard all along,” King said. “We were probably on the bubble. You know, numbers were released last week, everybody’s enrollment, everybody went to jock to see who, how many, would be in 6A, and we were number 245. 246 and they wind up keeping 249, with all the opt ups, from what I believe and what I saw today, so not surprised. I mean, we’ve always kind of teeter-tottered back-and-forth and been on the bubble before, so it’s just a new challenge for us.”

