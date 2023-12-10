For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Longview football coach talks UIL realignment

Longview Athletic Director and Football Coach John King wasn’t surprised at the move for the Lobos.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - UIL announced the details of realignment, a process that happens every two years.  Longview has moved up from 5A to 6A, while Pine Tree has moved down to 4A from 5A.

Longview Athletic Director and Football Coach John King wasn’t surprised at the move for the Lobos.

”We had heard all along,” King said. “We were probably on the bubble. You know, numbers were released last week, everybody’s enrollment, everybody went to jock to see who, how many, would be in 6A, and we were number 245. 246 and they wind up keeping 249, with all the opt ups, from what I believe and what I saw today, so not surprised. I mean, we’ve always kind of teeter-tottered back-and-forth and been on the bubble before, so it’s just a new challenge for us.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man called 911 after being shot while driving on the loop in Tyler Friday.
Man shot while driving on NNW Loop 323 in Tyler
Jamye Lynn Hawthorne
Additional arrest made in connection with Henderson County turquoise theft
Jesus Sergio Perez-Sanchez
Lindale ranch manager gets 6 years for stealing cattle
.
Multiple East Texas school districts affected by UIL realignment
A photo of the display.
East Texas rabbi upset with Smith County’s decision to not allow menorah display

Latest News

Classes have been canceled this Friday so students can attend the Bulldogs’ state championship...
Chapel Hill ISD cancels classes Friday
Malakoff ISD has announced classes will be canceled on Thursday so students can attend the...
Malakoff ISD cancels classes Thursday
The Bears are headed to the state finals.
Timpson ISD cancels classes on Wednesday, Thursday
The Chapel Hill Bulldogs have made it to the state semifinals for the third consecutive season...
Chapel Hill Bulldogs hope 3rd time’s a charm as team heads to state