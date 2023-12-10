For Your Service
Hollingsworth's fast start, Ejim's double-double lead No. 23 Gonzaga women past Rice 80-72

Eliza Hollingsworth scored all 21 of her points in the first half, Yvonne Ejim had a double-double and No. 23 Gonzaga used a hot start to defeat Rice 80-72
(WILX)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Eliza Hollingsworth scored all 21 of her points in the first half, Yvonne Ejim had a double-double and No. 23 Gonzaga used a hot start to defeat Rice 80-72 on Saturday.

Ejim finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (10-2). Kaylynne Truong added 15 points. Hollingsworth was 7-for-7 shooting with four 3-pointers in the first half and took only three shots in the second half. Ejim and Truong both had 12 points in the second half.

Gonzaga led by as many as 18 in the fourth quarter before the Owls reeled off eight straight and then got within 79-70 on a basket by Destiny Jackson with 37 seconds to play. Shelby Hayes provided the final bucket in the final seconds.

Jackson led the Owls (5-4) with 16 points, Dominque Ennis had 14, Malia Fisher 13 and Hayes had 11.

Hollingsworth scored 13 points, six as the Bulldogs raced to a 15-0 lead, and it was 28-17 after one quarter. The Owls got within six but Hollingsworth hit her second 3, in the closing seconds to help get the lead back to double figures.

Hollingsworth, the only Zag starter who does not average double figures (9.8), had 21 points, one shy of her career high, with her fourth 3-pointer that gave Gonzaga a 38-19 lead less than three minutes into the second quarter.

The Bulldogs were 7 of 12 from 3-point range and shot 57% overall (17 of 30) in the first half but 3 of 14 behind the arc and shot 42% (13 of 31) in the second half.

Ejim scored 10 points in the third quarter but the Owls made 9 of 17 shots and cut a 16-point lead to 62-55 with 2:25 to play. Ejim quickly answered for Gonzaga but neither team scored in the last 2:15.

Gonzaga did not make another field goal in the final four minutes of the game after Truong's 3-pointer made it 76-60 with 4:19 to play.

Gonzaga is home against South Dakota State on Dec. 17.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

