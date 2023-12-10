For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

East Texas church destroyed by fire overnight

Scorched siding and roofing on all sides indicate serious damage to the structure.
Scorched siding and roofing on all sides indicate serious damage to the structure.(KTRE)
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - First responders were called to a fire at a church Saturday night, and the building was heavily damaged before firefighters were able to put out the flames.

According to Six Mile Volunteer Fire Department Chief Lonnie Johnston, crews were called to a fire at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church at about 10:50 p.m. The church is located on Highway 87, south of the Six Mile Bridge.

Pineland and Fairmount fire departments also responded, with Sabine County deputies on scene.

Responders were able to put out the flames by midnight, but scorched siding and roofing on all sides indicate serious damage to the structure.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Crews were called to a fire at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church at about 10:50 p.m.
Crews were called to a fire at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church at about 10:50 p.m.(KTRE)
Responders were able to put out the flames by midnight.
Responders were able to put out the flames by midnight.(KTRE)

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man called 911 after being shot while driving on the loop in Tyler Friday.
Man shot while driving on NNW Loop 323 in Tyler
Jamye Lynn Hawthorne
Additional arrest made in connection with Henderson County turquoise theft
Jesus Sergio Perez-Sanchez
Lindale ranch manager gets 6 years for stealing cattle
.
Multiple East Texas school districts affected by UIL realignment
A photo of the display.
East Texas rabbi upset with Smith County’s decision to not allow menorah display

Latest News

“We just wanted to pick something that we believed in and that we felt [the community] could...
Lumberjack Harley Davidson gives back to children in need in Nacogdoches
Max Tovar has been the manager of East Texas Regional Airport in Gregg County for about six...
Air Force veteran shares his journey to become East Texas airport manager
Children also ran through a paper ribbon painted by Andy Woods Elementary third graders to...
Pollard Park in Tyler re-opens with new sports facilities, playground
A man called 911 after being shot while driving on the loop in Tyler Friday.
Man shot while driving on NNW Loop 323 in Tyler