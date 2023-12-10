For Your Service
Charlton, Tsimbila lead Fordham over North Texas, 60-59

Antrell Charlton led Fordham with 10 points and Abdou Tsimbila hit the game-winning dunk as time expired as the Rams defeated North Texas 60-59
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Antrell Charlton led Fordham with 10 points and Abdou Tsimbila hit the game-winning dunk as time expired as the Rams defeated North Texas 60-59 on Sunday.

Charlton was 4 of 9 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Rams (5-5). Ogheneyole Akuwovo and Joshua Rivera had eight points each.

Jason Edwards led the way for the Mean Green (5-4) with 19 points and two steals. North Texas got 10 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and six blocks from Aaron Scott. Robert Allen had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

