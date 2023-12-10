For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Annual Hawkins Toy Drive aims to meet needs of over 300 children

Organizer Brandon Baker, the owner of Red Rooster, says it’s still not too late to donate.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - It’s the eleventh hour for an East Texas toy drive that is trying to get enough presents for needy children.

The sixth annual Hawkins Toy Drive is in its final day of donations at the Red Rooster Restaurant. Organizers are trying to get enough donations to help over 300 children in the area, with distribution set for Monday.

Organizer Brandon Baker, the owner of Red Rooster, says it’s still not too late to donate.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man called 911 after being shot while driving on the loop in Tyler Friday.
Man shot while driving on NNW Loop 323 in Tyler
Jamye Lynn Hawthorne
Additional arrest made in connection with Henderson County turquoise theft
Jesus Sergio Perez-Sanchez
Lindale ranch manager gets 6 years for stealing cattle
.
Multiple East Texas school districts affected by UIL realignment
A photo of the display.
East Texas rabbi upset with Smith County’s decision to not allow menorah display

Latest News

Children also ran through a paper ribbon painted by Andy Woods Elementary third graders to...
Pollard Park in Tyler re-opens with new sports facilities, playground
The award recipients from left to right are: 10 Year Service Award – Justin Hargrove 2023 Fire...
Mount Pleasant Fire Department gives special recognition to firefighters at awards ceremony
Miracle Springer Millsap, 7, lives in Tyler. She was born with polycystic kidneys and was...
Tyler residents turn to nonprofit in hopes of finding kidney for granddaughter
This is the second year the Caldwell Zoo is asking people to donate any unwanted string...
Caldwell Zoo repurposes donated Christmas lights for lion charity funds