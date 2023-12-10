Annual Hawkins Toy Drive aims to meet needs of over 300 children

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - It’s the eleventh hour for an East Texas toy drive that is trying to get enough presents for needy children.

The sixth annual Hawkins Toy Drive is in its final day of donations at the Red Rooster Restaurant. Organizers are trying to get enough donations to help over 300 children in the area, with distribution set for Monday.

Organizer Brandon Baker, the owner of Red Rooster, says it’s still not too late to donate.

