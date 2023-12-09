For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Timpson ISD cancels classes on Wednesday, Thursday

The Bears are headed to the state finals.
The Bears are headed to the state finals.(Timpson ISD)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - Timpson ISD has canceled classes for two days this week as the Bears prepare to play in the state finals.

“Timpson ISD will NOT hold school on Wednesday, Dec. 13, OR Thursday, Dec. 14,” the school announced.

The high school football team will play in the state championships on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington at 7 p.m.

“The Bears made history!” staff posted.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man called 911 after being shot while driving on the loop in Tyler Friday.
Man shot while driving on NNW Loop 323 in Tyler
.
Multiple East Texas school districts affected by UIL realignment
Jesus Sergio Perez-Sanchez
Lindale ranch manager gets 6 years for stealing cattle
Texas DPS remains at the scene investigating.
DPS confirms Livingston ISD student died when struck by 18-wheeler as he got off bus
Gregory Jackson
Truck driver charged in connection with death of Livingston ISD student

Latest News

The Chapel Hill Bulldogs have made it to the state semifinals for the third consecutive season...
Chapel Hill Bulldogs hope 3rd time’s a charm as team heads to state
Gilmer Buckeyes force 79 points on Glen Rose to head to state championship game
Gilmer Buckeyes force 79 points on Glen Rose to head to state championship game
The Chapel Hill Bulldogs have made it to the state semifinals for the third consecutive season...
Chapel Hill Bulldogs hope 3rd time’s a charm as team heads to state
.
Multiple East Texas school districts affected by UIL realignment