For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Pollard Park in Tyler re-opens with new sports facilities, playground

Children also ran through a paper ribbon painted by Andy Woods Elementary third graders to open the park.
By JD Conte
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A re-opening ceremony was held on Saturday to commemorate improvements made to Pollard Park, attended by city officials and local school children.

Tyler Mayor Don Warren slid down the new slide at Pollard Park on Saturday afternoon as part of the grand re-opening. Children also ran through a paper ribbon painted by Andy Woods Elementary third graders to open the park. New features of the park include eight pickleball courts, basketball courts, sidewalks throughout the park and a brand new playground with an “all-inclusive glider” that features a ramp for wheelchair accessibility.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man called 911 after being shot while driving on the loop in Tyler Friday.
Man shot while driving on NNW Loop 323 in Tyler
.
Multiple East Texas school districts affected by UIL realignment
Texas DPS remains at the scene investigating.
DPS confirms Livingston ISD student died when struck by 18-wheeler as he got off bus
Jesus Sergio Perez-Sanchez
Lindale ranch manager gets 6 years for stealing cattle
Gregory Jackson
Truck driver charged in connection with death of Livingston ISD student

Latest News

The award recipients from left to right are: 10 Year Service Award – Justin Hargrove 2023 Fire...
Mount Pleasant Fire Department gives special recognition to firefighters at awards ceremony
Miracle Springer Millsap, 7, lives in Tyler. She was born with polycystic kidneys and was...
Tyler residents turn to nonprofit in hopes of finding kidney for granddaughter
This is the second year the Caldwell Zoo is asking people to donate any unwanted string...
Caldwell Zoo repurposes donated Christmas lights for lion charity funds
Daughter discusses origin of Nacogdoches Christmas light contest named after her father
Nacogdoches Christmas light contest is lasting legacy of Bert Rees
WebXtra: Caldwell Zoo keeper says ‘independent’ 6-month-old cheetahs are already training
WebXtra: Caldwell Zoo keeper says ‘independent’ 6-month-old cheetahs are already training