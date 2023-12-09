Pollard Park in Tyler re-opens with new sports facilities, playground

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A re-opening ceremony was held on Saturday to commemorate improvements made to Pollard Park, attended by city officials and local school children.

Tyler Mayor Don Warren slid down the new slide at Pollard Park on Saturday afternoon as part of the grand re-opening. Children also ran through a paper ribbon painted by Andy Woods Elementary third graders to open the park. New features of the park include eight pickleball courts, basketball courts, sidewalks throughout the park and a brand new playground with an “all-inclusive glider” that features a ramp for wheelchair accessibility.

