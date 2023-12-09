For Your Service
Mount Pleasant roper competing at NFR in Las Vegas talks recent shooting, PRCA experience

A cowboy from Mount Pleasant joined East Texas Now before his first performance at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.
By Mack Shaw
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KLTV) - A cowboy from Mount Pleasant joined East Texas Now before his first performance at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

Kincade Henry, 21, is competing in the NFR for the second year of his career as a rodeo cowboy. Henry competes in tie-down roping, and was ranked ninth in the world for the event at the end of the 2023 competition year. Henry amassed over $127,000 in winnings for his success in the 2023 rodeos, and is now in the running for a piece of $11.5 million in available winnings at the NFR.

Round one of the rodeo begins at 7:45 p.m. Texas time. The round was originally scheduled for Thursday night, but was postponed due to the recent shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, campus. An additional round was added to Wednesday night, keeping the original schedule of 10 performances sound.

Henry spoke Friday on the performers experience with the rescheduling after the shooting, his prior experience at the exclusive competition, and how his upbringing in East Texas contributed to his success.

Another East Texas cowboy competing at the NFR is Jeff Askey, 35, of Athens. Askey competes in bull riding, and was ranked 14th in the world for the event at the end of the 2023 competition year.

