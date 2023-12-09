For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Malakoff ISD cancels classes Thursday

Malakoff ISD has announced classes will be canceled on Thursday so students can attend the...
Malakoff ISD has announced classes will be canceled on Thursday so students can attend the Tigers’ championship game.(Malakoff ISD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALAKOFF, Texas (KLTV) - Malakoff ISD has announced classes will be canceled on Thursday so students can attend the Tigers’ championship game.

The ISD said the change is to ensure everyone has enough time to make Thursday’s game, when the Tigers will face Franklin at 3 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

After canceling classes on Thursday, the ISD will have a full day on Friday instead of early release.

“We couldn’t be more proud of our football team or of our Tiger students and fans for coming out to support them all season long,” staff wrote.

MISD will have a fan bus for the event, and the administration asks fans to wait until Sunday to purchase tickets to the game, when a code specifically for Malakoff will be provided.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man called 911 after being shot while driving on the loop in Tyler Friday.
Man shot while driving on NNW Loop 323 in Tyler
.
Multiple East Texas school districts affected by UIL realignment
Jesus Sergio Perez-Sanchez
Lindale ranch manager gets 6 years for stealing cattle
Texas DPS remains at the scene investigating.
DPS confirms Livingston ISD student died when struck by 18-wheeler as he got off bus
Gregory Jackson
Truck driver charged in connection with death of Livingston ISD student

Latest News

Classes have been canceled this Friday so students can attend the Bulldogs’ state championship...
Chapel Hill ISD cancels classes Friday
The Bears are headed to the state finals.
Timpson ISD cancels classes on Wednesday, Thursday
The Chapel Hill Bulldogs have made it to the state semifinals for the third consecutive season...
Chapel Hill Bulldogs hope 3rd time’s a charm as team heads to state
Gilmer Buckeyes force 79 points on Glen Rose to head to state championship game
Gilmer Buckeyes force 79 points on Glen Rose to head to state championship game