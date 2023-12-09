East Texas rabbi upset with Smith County’s decision to not allow menorah display

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas rabbi is accusing the Smith County judge of being “antagonistic” towards the Jewish community following a decision to not allow a menorah display on the downtown Tyler square.

“I know since I’ve been on the court, two years as a commissioner and now as judge, we’ve kept all our decorations secular on the square,” said Smith County Judge Neal Franklin, who defended the decision to only allow non-religious holiday decorations on the square.

“With the litigious society we have, we just made the decision, and I’m not sure exactly when it was made, but it was prior to when I got on the court as commissioner, to just go all secular, and I truly believe it’s the right decision to make,” Franklin said.

But for years, Rabbi Neal Katz says a menorah was displayed on the downtown square without controversy. When the display broke a few years ago, the square went without a menorah. Katz hoped to change that this holiday season.

“When I thought about it in advance, and I went and purchased a new menorah, I purchased it fully expecting that I would be able just to hand it off for display on the downtown square again, as we had done for a decade or more without incident in years past,” Katz said.

But Katz said his request was met with pushback from Smith County leaders, who argued it was a matter of separation of church and state.

“He (Franklin) is within his legal rights to exclude the menorah or the dreidel from the downtown square, but I was also very clear with him that he is also within his legal rights to include a menorah or a dreidel. And therefore, his choice to exclude is intentional,” Katz said.

Franklin said Katz could apply for a permit to reserve the square for a Hanukkah event, but the decorations could not stay up as part of the general holiday display. By allowing a religious holiday display, Franklin says the county could be sued and would have to entertain requests from other groups like satanists.

“Our legal department has been very loud about that. They feel if we did open it back up and placed a menorah there that others would want to place their things,” Franklin said.

This is a decision Katz says the county judge can legally make, but it’s a choice he disagrees with.

“He’s intentionally being exclusive, and he’s hiding behind the slippery slope argument because his lawyer told him to do so. And, it’s easier for him to say ‘no’ than to be inclusive. That puts him in a category of being antagonistic towards the Jewish community, and he’s going to argue that that’s not the case and he’s just abiding by what his lawyer told him, but his lawyer also told me that he has the ability to do whatever he wants,” Katz said.

