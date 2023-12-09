For Your Service
Boil water notice rescinded for New London

(Envato Elements)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW LONDON, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice that was issued on Dec. 6 has been rescinded.

The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management announced on Saturday that a boil water notice for the New London Water System has been rescinded.

Quality samples have shown good results, and the OEM has said the water is safe to drink.

If you have questions regarding this matter, contact Vicki Gerhardt at New London City Hall at 903-895-4466 or James Boggus, director of public works, at 903-987-0292.

