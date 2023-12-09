For Your Service
Additional arrest made in connection with Henderson County turquoise theft

Jamye Lynn Hawthorne
Jamye Lynn Hawthorne(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fourth suspect has been arrested following the theft of over $300,000 worth of turquoise from a home in Henderson County.

Jamye Lynn Hawthorne, 44, of Athens, was arrested Thursday in connection with a recent turquoise theft, according to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

Previously, a burglary report was filed in the Murchison area, where the turquoise had been stolen. Three others, Jennifer Rebecca Kinabrew, 52, of Athens, Coy Ray Boles, 43, of Athens, and William Chad Trussell, 49, of Dayton, have each been charged with theft of over $300,000. The three were booked into the Henderson County Jail between Nov. 29-30, where they remain.

Hawthorne has been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and theft of over $30,000 but less than $150,000. She posted $70,000 bond and was released on Friday.

Suspects arrested for allegedly stealing over $300,000 worth of turquoise.
Suspects arrested for allegedly stealing over $300,000 worth of turquoise.(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)

