For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

‘Worst possible situation’: Livingston woman speaks on tragic bus crash that killed student

Livingston resident Hannah Cram shares her thoughts on the Livingston ISD bus crash that killed a 15-year-old student.
By Tyre White
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - Livingston resident Hannah Cram shares her thoughts on the Livingston ISD bus crash that killed a 15-year-old student.

“She treats all the kids like her own, she knows all their names when she picks them up and greets them,” Cram said of the bus driver. “So I’m pretty sure this is probably the worst day ever for her. It’s their nightmare. This is just the worst possible situation for Livingston ISD.”

Related:

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS remains at the scene investigating.
DPS confirms Livingston ISD student died when struck by 18-wheeler as he got off bus
.
Multiple East Texas school districts affected by UIL realignment
Derek Robert Hamm
Tyler man gets 11-year prison sentence for posing as decorated veteran to defraud investors
DPS: Two dead in Tyler semi crash
DPS: Two dead in Tyler semi crash
Investigators arrest several suspects in string of robberies in Wood County

Latest News

‘Worst possible situation’: Livingston woman speaks on tragic bus crash that killed student
‘Worst possible situation’: Livingston woman speaks on tragic bus crash that killed student
WebXtra: Women at Longview shelter share close bonds during holiday season
WebXtra: Women at Longview shelter share close bonds during holiday season
WebXtra: Women at Longview shelter share close bonds during holiday season
WebXtra: Women at Longview shelter share close bonds during holiday season
“It’s mainly for the students to have a different form of expression than what they have just...
East Texas high school students learn video production through Pirate TV