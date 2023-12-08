West Texas Boxer Abel Mendoza is heading to Russia for the biggest fight of his career

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Almost a year ago we brought you coverage about a West Texas boxer traveling to Korea and this year he will be traveling to Russia for his next boxing bout.

Abel Mendoza has a big fight coming up in December the sixteenth, but he will travel without his training staff.

Abel Mendoza, known as the American knockout machine, will test his boxing skills against one of the best fighters in Russia.

He is undefeated so far in his career and if he picks up a win next week against Vsevolod, it could be the biggest win of his career.

“It is very important to me to win this fight because you know he won a lot of international tournaments. He won a lot of competitions internationally, beating a guy like that is good to me.” said pro boxer Abel Mendoza.

Abel will be traveling to Moscow by himself without his trainer because his visa was not approved.

This is nothing new for Abel.

“When I was a kid, my dad would send me off to tournaments because he was on probation or house arrest, so you know I am used to it. I have been in this position before so is nothing new to me.” said pro boxer Abel Mendoza

Mendoza believes not having his training staff ringside will not affect his performance.

“You know I don’t think is going to affect my mindset. We prepared well for this fight, and I am ready, and I am giving it all. I am going to bring back this victory.” said pro boxer Abel Mendoza.

The rivalry between the U.S and Russia in the sport of boxing has been well documented.

He is ready for his next challenge which could be a huge boost for his young boxing career.

“America versus Russia, it’s always been a big rivalry between both countries, so I am fighting their best fighter, and I am going to bring the best out of me.” said pro boxer Abel Mendoza.

Abel Mendoza will fight in December the sixteenth.

