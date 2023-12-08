For Your Service
WebXtra: Women at Longview shelter share close bonds during holiday season

For most of us, the holidays are time of family, friends and good times. But for some East Texans living in shelters, that’s something they hope to have again.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - For most of us, the holidays are time of family, friends and good times. But for some East Texans living in shelters, that’s something they hope to have again.

The holidays are filled for most with food, family and gift giving. But for the ladies at the House of Hope shelter in Longview, its a time of reflection of how they got there. Most are recovering from homelessness, alcohol or substance addiction, or domestic abuse and most are alienated from their families.

Their fellow shelter residents in many ways, have become their family. They give gifts to each other, and share hope for a future when they can reconnect with their families.

According to assistant shelter director Laura Benson, many have found their way back.

