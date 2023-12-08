WebXtra: Longview invites residents, businesses to join Christmas decorating contest

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview is planning their Christmas decorating contest for homes and businesses across the community.

Anyone who would like to participate can register their home or business until Sunday, and voting runs from Monday through Dec. 17. Anyone within city limits is welcome to register for free, and the city asks that all decorations be family friendly, visible from the outside and remain up through the end of December.

To sign up or see the full list of rules, instructions and prizes, click here.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.