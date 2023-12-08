For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: Longview invites residents, businesses to join Christmas decorating contest

Longview is planning their Christmas decorating contest for homes and businesses across the community.
By Arthur Clayborn
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview is planning their Christmas decorating contest for homes and businesses across the community.

Anyone who would like to participate can register their home or business until Sunday, and voting runs from Monday through Dec. 17. Anyone within city limits is welcome to register for free, and the city asks that all decorations be family friendly, visible from the outside and remain up through the end of December.

To sign up or see the full list of rules, instructions and prizes, click here.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS remains at the scene investigating.
DPS confirms Livingston ISD student died when struck by 18-wheeler as he got off bus
.
Multiple East Texas school districts affected by UIL realignment
Derek Robert Hamm
Tyler man gets 11-year prison sentence for posing as decorated veteran to defraud investors
DPS: Two dead in Tyler semi crash
DPS: Two dead in Tyler semi crash
Investigators arrest several suspects in string of robberies in Wood County

Latest News

Jerod Wayne Scroggins, 49
Fugitive arrested after barricading in RV in Palestine
WebXtra: Longview invites residents, businesses to join Christmas decorating contest
WebXtra: Longview invites residents, businesses to join Christmas decorating contest
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday.
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
WebXtra: San Augustine historical site to host annual ‘Trails of Lights Extravaganza’ Saturday
WebXtra: San Augustine historical site to host annual ‘Trails of Lights Extravaganza’ Saturday