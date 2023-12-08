For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Waco woman accused of assaulting elderly roommate after he evicted her

Vicky Pruitt, 58, is charged with reckless bodily injury to an elderly person.
Vicky Pruitt, 58, is charged with reckless bodily injury to an elderly person.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Vicky Pruitt, 58, is charged with reckless bodily injury to an elderly person after she attacked her 82-year-old roommate when the man attempted to kick her out of his residence, an arrest warrant states.

Police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1500 block of Indiana Avenue in Waco on Dec. 7 when the elderly victim alleged Pruitt was “criminally trespassing.”

The woman left the residence when police arrived, but returned at about 4:40 p.m. after the officers left.

Police said Pruitt became upset when she noticed the roommate had begun moving her belongings, and she attempted to enter the home.

The man reportedly stood in front of the door and placed his walker in between him and Pruitt.

Pruitt, police said, “charged toward him angrily” and “recklessly shoved the walker” into the man as she attempted to walk past him.

The assault injured the elderly man’s forearm, police wrote in an affidavit.

Pruitt is being held at the McLennan County Jail on a $2,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS remains at the scene investigating.
DPS confirms Livingston ISD student died when struck by 18-wheeler as he got off bus
.
Multiple East Texas school districts affected by UIL realignment
Derek Robert Hamm
Tyler man gets 11-year prison sentence for posing as decorated veteran to defraud investors
DPS: Two dead in Tyler semi crash
DPS: Two dead in Tyler semi crash
Investigators arrest several suspects in string of robberies in Wood County

Latest News

Daniel Nyabuto in court on the first day of his trial.
Nyabuto trial day 3: Trooper who conducted sobriety test describes ‘strong odor of alcohol’
Andy Erbaugh
Man shot while driving on NNW Loop 323 in Tyler
Jesus Sergio Perez-Sanchez
Lindale ranch manager gets 6 years for stealing cattle
Jerod Wayne Scroggins, 49
Fugitive arrested after barricading in RV in Palestine
WebXtra: Longview invites residents, businesses to join Christmas decorating contest
WebXtra: Longview invites residents, businesses to join Christmas decorating contest