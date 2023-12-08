Truck driver charged in connection with death of Livingston ISD student

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The driver of an 18-wheeler has been arrested in connection with the death of a Livingston ISD student.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Gregory Jackson, 41, of Texarkana, was arrested on a charge of criminally negligent homicide, a felony, after the 18-wheeler he was driving crashed into a Livingston ISD school bus. The crash occurred around 4:17 p.m. Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 59, just north of Livingston after Jackson’s vehicle struck a passenger vehicle, which then struck a 15-year-old boy getting off the bus.

Jackson has since been booked into the Polk County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing.

Previous reporting:

DPS confirms Livingston ISD student died when struck by 18-wheeler as he got off bus

