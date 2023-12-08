For Your Service
Silver Alert issued for missing 84-year-old Harris County man

Authorities believe Jenkins could be traveling through the Brazos Valley
Harry Jenkins
Harry Jenkins(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:39 PM CST
HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) -A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 84-year-old Harris County man, according to the Texas Center for the Missing.

Harry Jenkins was last seen near Highway 249 and Cypresswood Drive in Houston. According to the constable’s office, Jenkins was last seen at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday and could be traveling through the Brazos Valley.

He was last seen driving a white Toyota Camry with Texas license plate MWB8729.

Jenkins was last seen wearing a brown vest with a long-sleeved shirt, and red plaid pajama pants with suspenders.

Anyone with information on Jenkins’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Harris County Constables at (281) 376-3472.

