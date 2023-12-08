For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Shreveport man arrested in connection with armed theft of Corvettes in Panola County

Dasani Dawson
Dasani Dawson(Panola County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Shreveport man was arrested on Monday after authorities say he and two other men stole two Chevrolet Corvettes at gunpoint.

According to information from Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton, deputies responded to a call around 2 p.m. Monday about an armed robbery at a residence off U.S. Highway 79 North in DeBerry. It was reported that three men, including Dasani Dawson, allegedly restrained the occupant of the residence, displayed a firearm and stole the Corvettes.

Dawson was eventually arrested by Shreveport police officers, who also had a warrant on Dasani related to a stolen vehicle and narcotics, as well as multiple firearms, one of which is believed to have been used in the DeBerry robbery. He was charged with aggravated robbery in connection with the DeBerry incident.

Sheriff Clinton said that, based on information gathered during the investigation, he believes this was a targeted event and not a random act of violence and opportunity.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS remains at the scene investigating.
DPS confirms Livingston ISD student died when struck by 18-wheeler as he got off bus
Derek Robert Hamm
Tyler man gets 11-year prison sentence for posing as decorated veteran to defraud investors
DPS: Two dead in Tyler semi crash
DPS: Two dead in Tyler semi crash
Investigators arrest several suspects in string of robberies in Wood County
Daniel Nyabuto
Nyabuto trial day 2: Smith County deputy on scene of fatal crash discusses bodycam footage

Latest News

Blake Foxworth (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail)
Nacogdoches man pleads to 40 years for 2021 murder of father
Daniel Nyabuto in court on the first day of his trial.
Nyabuto trial day 3: Trooper who conducted sobriety test describes ‘strong odor of alcohol’
Ashlyne Monique Arrington
Nacogdoches woman pleads guilty to 2022 murder
Cornelius Calloway (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
Nacogdoches man gets 50-year sentence for seriously injuring 4-month-old son