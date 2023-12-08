For Your Service
Nacogdoches woman pleads guilty to 2022 murder

Ashlyne Monique Arrington
Ashlyne Monique Arrington(Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
By Mack Shaw
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches woman accused in a 2022 murder has pleaded guilty.

Ashlyne Monique Arrington, 25, was arrested on Nov. 19, 2022, after officers responded to a call in the 1600 block of Martinsville St. in Nacogdoches. Police reportedly found a woman had been shot and killed, and Arrington was arrested on the scene as a suspect in the murder. Arrington pleaded guilty to the charge on Nov. 16, 2023, according to a judgement of conviction from the 420th Judicial District Court. The document said Arrington accepted a plea deal of 45 years in prison.

According to an arrest affidavit, Arrington admitted to shooting the woman, who she said she was in a relationship with, after her arrest on Nov. 19, 2022.

Arrington will receive 363 days credit for time served towards her 45-year sentence.

