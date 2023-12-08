Nacogdoches man pleads to 40 years for 2021 murder of father

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches man arrested in 2021 for the death of his father has pleaded guilty.

Blake Hunter Foxworth, 32, was arrested on Oct. 28, 2021, after police responded to a call from Foxworth about an altercation between he and his father. Foxworth was charged with first-degree felony murder and first-degree felony aggravated assault of a date/family member/housemate with a deadly weapon. On Nov. 15, 2023, Foxworth pleaded guilty to murder for a sentence of 40 years in prison.

In the original case, Foxworth had called Nacogdoches police after an altercation with his father, George Foxworth, had ended in the older man being stabbed by his son multiple times. According to Foxworth’s arrest affidavit, George Foxworth had sustained multiple stab wounds and his throat appeared to have been cut. The document said Blake Foxworth admitted to stabbing his father over the altercation, and George Foxworth later died at a Tyler hospital.

Foxworth will receive 749 days credit for time served.

