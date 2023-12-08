For Your Service
Nacogdoches County jury sentences man to life in prison for sex crimes

Theodore Joseph Irelan
Theodore Joseph Irelan(Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
By Mack Shaw
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A man has been sentenced to life in prison by a jury in Nacogdoches County for continuous sexual assault of a child.

Theodore Joseph Irelan was arrested after turning himself in on March 1, 2022, for a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, which is a first-degree felony. On Thursday, Irelan was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole in the 420th Judicial District Court.

In the original case, Irelan had been sought by authorities in Deep East Texas with a warrant out for his arrest on the charge prior to turning himself in.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

