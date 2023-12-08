For Your Service
Multiple East Texas school districts affected by UIL realignment

.
.(.)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The UIL has released their school realignment cutoff numbers for the 2024-2026 school years.

According to the UIL reclassification and realignment numbers, several East Texas schools have changed in the rankings. Notably, Longview ISD has moved to 6A, Longview Pine Tree has moved to 4A division 1, and Jacksonville has moved to 5A division 2.

To see your school’s alignment for the coming school years, take a look at the full UIL listing here.

