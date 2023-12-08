Mount Pleasant Fire Department gives special recognition to firefighters at awards ceremony

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) -The City of Mount Pleasant Fire Department announced its 2023 Award recipients on Thursday. That includes Firefighters of the Year Otis Clark and Ranson Pipes.

The awards were given out during its Christmas party on December 1.

“The citizens of Mount Pleasant and Titus County can trust that they are being protected and served by some of the best professional firefighters in the State of Texas, 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said MPFD Chief Larry McRae. “I am extremely proud of each of them.”

The award recipients were:

10 Year Service Award – Justin Hargrove

2023 Fire Fighter of the Year - Ranson Pipes

2023 Rookie Fire Fighter of the Year - Joshua Basett

25 Year Service Award - Aristeo Rodriguez, Kenneth Rosewell and Eric Hart

2023 Fire Fighter of the Year – Otis Clark

