Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... We’re beginning our Friday with cloudy/mostly cloudy skies and a low chance (20%) for a few sprinkles and a shower or two. Temperatures this morning are in the 50s and 60s areawide. Our rain chance for today will fade as we approach the noon hour. This afternoon we’ll warm into the mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Tonight you can expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance for showers returning late, and overnight temperatures in the mid 60s. Saturday will mark the arrival of our next cold front and the possibility for scattered showers and thunderstorms. It is possible we could see a few strong to severe storms in East Texas on Saturday, though most of us are unlikely to see severe weather. Rain chances will increase through the morning into the afternoon, with the highest chance for rain appearing to be in the late afternoon into the early evening. As we progress through the day and the cold front moves in, rain chances and the threat for any severe storms will shift further and further south. By early Sunday the rain will have cleared out of East Texas and we’ll be left with sunny skies but chilly (if not cold) conditions for Sunday afternoon.

