Man shot while driving on NNW Loop 323 in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man called 911 after being shot while driving on the loop in Tyler Friday.

According to Tyler Police PIO Andy Erbaugh, the victim called 911 after the incident, at about 4:45 p.m. He told dispatchers that he was in the turn lane in the 1200 block of the NNW Loop 323 when he was shot.

He was able to call for help himself after being shot; other than that, his condition is not known.

Erbaugh said that he is on the way to the scene. This is a developing story.

