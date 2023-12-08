For Your Service
Lindale ranch manager gets 6 years for stealing cattle

Jesus Sergio Perez-Sanchez
Jesus Sergio Perez-Sanchez(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By Mack Shaw
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Lindale man was sentenced to prison Friday for stealing cattle from his employer.

Jesus Sergio Perez-Sanchez, 69, was arrested on March 11, 2021, on a charge of theft of cattle <$150k. He was accused of selling a head of cattle in his name without the consent of the owners. The owners of the cattle also owned the ranch in Lindale for which Perez-Sanchez worked. On Friday, Perez-Sanchez pleaded guilty to the charge for a sentence of six years in prison.

In the original case, a special ranger for the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association was reportedly able to track down a document showing that Perez-Sanchez had sold a black cow for the price of $1,195.85. The ranch owner said Perez-Sanchez did not have permission to sell livestock from his ranch in his own name or for his own personal gain. Video footage showed Perez-Sanchez leaving the ranch with the cow, according to his arrest affidavit.

Perez-Sanchez will get 11 days credit for time served according to the Smith County Judicial Records site.

