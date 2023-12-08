Law enforcement frees hostage at Daingerfield apartment complex

DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple agencies responded to a man barricaded in a Daingerfield apartment building with a victim Thursday.

According to a post by the Daingerfield Police Department, an anonymous tip came in about a man named Skip Springer at the McReynolds Apartments around 8:40 p.m. Thursday. Springer was wanted on warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon out of Mount Pleasant, the post said. Officers located Springer at the apartment complex, and according to the post, he barricaded himself inside a unit with a female victim.

Mount Pleasant SWAT was notified to assist, and around 1:30 a.m. Friday Springer was reportedly placed in custody and the woman was freed. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Spring was charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and assault family violence.

