‘He is so kind and deserving’: 87-year-old Air Force veteran gifted refurbished car

RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - An Air Force veteran in Nevada has received a bonus gift just in time for the holidays.

This week, CoAuto Repair gifted 87-year-old Jimi Gill a refurbished vehicle.

“We are so pleased to donate this car to this man,” CoAuto Repair owner Vinnie Lucido shared. “He is so kind and deserving.”

Gill became one of seven veterans over the years selected to receive a refurbished car courtesy of the mechanics at CoAuto Repair.

Lucido said Gill was given a 2011 Lincoln MKX, which was donated to them in really good condition.

The two even celebrated the occasion by taking a ride together in the car.

“You could just see the sense of relief and just ease that went into him driving a vehicle again and having a vehicle,” Lucido said. “It’s been the best giveaway I have done so far.”

Lucido said everyone at the shop did their part to make sure the Lincoln was road-ready by the time Gill came to pick it up.

Each year, CoAuto contacts the veterans’ group Nation’s Finest and asks them to select a veteran within their programs who might benefit from a good used car.

Natalie Stering with Nation’s Finest says for veterans like Gill, the car is more than just four wheels.

“A lot of our senior veterans on fixed incomes become so isolated that a vehicle does more for them,” Stering said. “It helps with social outings and makes a connection in the community.”

The Air Force veteran thanked everyone for their help in getting him the vehicle.

