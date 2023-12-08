East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas! Partly cloudy skies last through the evening and the south breeze sticks around, too. Tonight, temperatures will barely drop into the upper 50s and tomorrow we’ll see a few more clouds and it will be warm and breezy again. A few isolated showers are possible tomorrow, especially in the morning, then a mix of clouds and sun through the afternoon with temperatures reaching the mid 70s. The cold front arrives by midday on Saturday with falling temperatures through Saturday afternoon and blustery northwest winds behind the front. A few showers and thunderstorms are expected just along and ahead of the cold front, but it doesn’t look like everyone in East Texas will see the rain. Any rain we do see will clear out by Sunday morning with more quiet weather through next week.

