For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas!  Partly cloudy skies last through the evening and the south breeze sticks around, too.  Tonight, temperatures will barely drop into the upper 50s and tomorrow we’ll see a few more clouds and it will be warm and breezy again.  A few isolated showers are possible tomorrow, especially in the morning, then a mix of clouds and sun through the afternoon with temperatures reaching the mid 70s.  The cold front arrives by midday on Saturday with falling temperatures through Saturday afternoon and blustery northwest winds behind the front.  A few showers and thunderstorms are expected just along and ahead of the cold front, but it doesn’t look like everyone in East Texas will see the rain.  Any rain we do see will clear out by Sunday morning with more quiet weather through next week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler man killed, 4 injured after truck strikes oncoming vehicle on Highway 31
DPS: Two dead in Tyler semi crash
DPS: Two dead in Tyler semi crash
Traffic was blocked off on Loop 49.
Tyler woman killed in Toll 49 crash
1 dead after rear-end crash in work zone on U.S. 69
LaToya Alex, 28 and Mya Sebron, 11 years old.
An East Texas family opens up about the loss of their daughter and granddaughter

Latest News

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Thursday 12-7-23
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Thursday 12-7-23
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 12-7-23
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 12-7-23
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips