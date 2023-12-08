East Texas (KLTV) - It’s been a windy day across East Texas, but some clouds have begun to clear out this afternoon. Temperatures will stay relatively steady in the upper 60s and lower 70s through the evening with partly cloudy skies. Tonight, temperatures will barely drop into the mid 60s and south winds stay breezy through morning. Clouds increase again overnight and a few places could see some light rain or drizzle Saturday morning. The chance for thunderstorms is still in the forecast for Saturday, but it best for eastern and southern counties and it looks like the activity will be very hit or miss for most of East Texas. One or two stronger storms are possible, but not likely for most of the area. A cold front arrives midday Saturday with falling temperatures and blustery northwest winds Saturday afternoon. Skies clear for lots of sunshine and cool conditions on Sunday. Quiet weather continues for next week.

