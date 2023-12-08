For Your Service
East Texas high school students learn video production through Pirate TV

These days, most high schools have a video production class that covers school news. Pine Tree High School in Longview is taking it to the next level.
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - These days most high schools have a video production class that produces announcements and school news. Pine Tree High School in Longview is now working to make videos about that and, well, nearly anything else. From music videos to veterans’ ceremonies, KLTV tunes us in to Pirate Television.

Pine Tree Audio Video Teacher Chris Yoder developed the class.

“It’s mainly for the students to have a different form of expression than what they have just with our typical channel. They needed an avenue to express themselves a little bit more: not just informational but more entertainment as well,” Yoder said.

The class also does daily announcements which we can’t hear because, well, it’s all headphones in the classroom. Junior Victoria Ramirez has been in the class for a year.

“I definitely try to get myself involved in most things that they’ve been doing that I can learn and everything because I’m a visual learner, so If I see something I’ll be able to do it,” Ramirez said.

Chris said many of the students were interested in video production because of the widespread presence of video on social media.

“Often, they’re on Instagram and YouTube, on their phone all the time. There are constant moving pictures, right? And, it engages you,” Yoder said.

That’s the path Senior Donavin Hernandez has taken to get to the class.

“I started off with my phone. I recently got a computer at home that I’ve switched to that I edit a lot on,” Hernandez said.

Victoria admits, at first, she was a little intimidated.

“I’ve always thought it would be hard, but once I started doing it, I was like, oh, it’s really not that hard,” Ramirez said.

For some, it just comes naturally, like Jamie Mayfield.

“Nice to meet you, Jamie,” I said.

She was recording me, recording others, but hey, why not? The camera was right there, and that is kind of the point of the class: to learn that anything can be made into something with understanding of video production.

“I might see this as my career path,” Ramirez said.

“I might. I’ve been thinking about it,” Hernandez said.

I think I might need to step up my game.

Right now, Pirate Television is on YouTube, although they’re looking into expanding their platform.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

