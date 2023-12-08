For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Cranberry-walnut coleslaw by East Texas Food Bank’s Kinsey Thompson

A delicious, lighter side for your holidays
A delicious, lighter side for your holidays(East Texas Kitchen/Mama Steph)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We invited Kinsey from the East Texas Food Bank to join us with a lightened-up holiday recipe, and she delivered! This is so bright and flavorful that it’s nice to have when you’re getting tired of rich treats and meals.

Cranberry Walnut Coleslaw

Adapted and modified from Share Our Strengths, Cooking Matters™

Ingredients

  • 1 head cabbage
  • 3 medium carrots
  • 1 cup walnuts
  • ¼ cup canola oil
  • 1/3 cup cider vinegar
  • 1 tbsp sugar
  • 1 tsp celery seed
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1 cup dried cranberries

Instructions

  1. Rinse cabbage and carrots.
  2. Cut cabbage into thin slices. Peel and grate carrots.
  3. Combine and toss veggies, spices, vinegar, oil, sugar, and walnuts in a large bowl

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS remains at the scene investigating.
DPS confirms Livingston ISD student died when struck by 18-wheeler as he got off bus
.
Multiple East Texas school districts affected by UIL realignment
Derek Robert Hamm
Tyler man gets 11-year prison sentence for posing as decorated veteran to defraud investors
DPS: Two dead in Tyler semi crash
DPS: Two dead in Tyler semi crash
Investigators arrest several suspects in string of robberies in Wood County

Latest News

Kitchen Pickin': Something old, something new
Kitchen Pickin’: Something old, something new
This image provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2023, shows...
FDA is inspecting plant in Ecuador that made lead-tainted fruit pouches
Kitchen Pickin': Something old, something new
Kitchen Pickin': Something old, something new
These are easy and delicious enough to enjoy any day, not just on a holiday!
Roasted maple-cinnamon sweet potatoes by Mama Steph