Convicted McLennan County arsonist sentenced to 20 years in prison

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bryan Andrew Bruce, 42, of Waco, on Dec. 6 was sentenced to a 20-year prison sentence after a jury convicted him of arson, a second degree felony, said McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens.

Prosecutors charged Bruce in a series of fires Bruce set on his father’s property on Speegleville Road in McLennan County.

Volunteer firefighters responded to the first fire on October 22, 2020, and discovered an uncontrolled grass fire.

“Bruce came out of his nearby house and became combative toward the firefighters as they extinguished the flames,” Tetens said. “After the fire was out, firefighters left the area, only to be called back an hour later by a concerned neighbor because a new fire was burning and encroaching onto the caller’s property.”

As firefighters battled the second blaze, Bruce interfered with them by riding a motorcycle between firetrucks and yelling obscenities at them, Tetens said.

Deputies with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bruce and he was charged with interference with public duties and resisting arrest.

On both Nov. 3 and Nov. 17, 2020, Bruce again set fire to the area. Teten’s office said that during the Nov. 3 incident, the fire spread out of control and destroyed a garage on Bruce’s property.

The jury convicted Bruce after less than an hour of deliberation.

During the trial’s sentencing phase, prosecutors showed jurors extensive evidence of Bruce’s threatening behavior while on bond for Arson.

Tetens said that evidence included a recording of a court hearing from February of 2023 in which Bruce, while remotely appearing over Zoom, held a gun to a cat’s head.

Prosecutors also brought a manager from George’s Restaurant in Hewitt who testified that, in January of 2023, Bruce was seen by patrons pulling a gun from his waistband and pointing it at a man seated several tables away. The act was captured in the restaurant’s video system, which prosecutors showed to the jury, Tetens said.

In that case, Bruce pled guilty to deadly conduct and received 300 days in jail.

Bruce’s family members reportedly testified and described his problems with methamphetamine use and isolation. They discussed how Bruce repeatedly refused to seek help for his issues, Tetens said.

