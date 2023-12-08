For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Car, barn total loss after fire in Grand Saline

A fire destroyed a barn behind a residence on Thursday evening.
A fire destroyed a barn behind a residence on Thursday evening.(Grand Saline Volunteer Fire Department)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - A fire has destroyed a vehicle and a barn in Grand Saline Thursday night.

According to Grand Saline Volunteer Fire Department PIO Caden Mosher, the fire happened in the 200 block of North Oaks Drive. A barn and a vehicle behind a house burned, and were a complete loss, Mosher said. There were no injuries.

Assisting Grand Saline firefighters were Fruitvale VFD and Van VFD.

The cause of the fire will be investigated by the Grand Saline fire marshal.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler man killed, 4 injured after truck strikes oncoming vehicle on Highway 31
DPS: Two dead in Tyler semi crash
DPS: Two dead in Tyler semi crash
Traffic was blocked off on Loop 49.
Tyler woman killed in Toll 49 crash
1 dead after rear-end crash in work zone on U.S. 69
LaToya Alex, 28 and Mya Sebron, 11 years old.
An East Texas family opens up about the loss of their daughter and granddaughter

Latest News

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Pearl Harbor Anniversary
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Kidney for Kids
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Derek Hamm Sentencing
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Lights for Lions