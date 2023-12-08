For Your Service
Boil water notice rescinded for some Nacogdoches County residents

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Central Heights Utilities Public Water Systems has rescinded their boil water notice.

The statement from the water system is included below:

On December 6, 2023, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required the Central Heights Utilities public water system (PWS ID Number TX1740008) to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Central Heights Utilities has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by Central Heights Utilities used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of December 8, 2023.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Mr. Chris Key, P.E., Executive Manager, Utilities, Angelina & Neches River Authority at (936) 632-7795 or (800) 282-5634.

If you wish to contact TCEQ, you may call (512) 239-4691.

